Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Malik, 79, was admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Malik was appointed Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018, and his tenure ended in 2019. It was during his tenure that the central government abrogated Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik was first appointed as the Governor of Bihar in September 2017 and was shifted to Jammu and Kashmir. He was then moved to Goa in 2019 and was later shifted to Meghalaya.

He entered politics in 1965, inspired by the socialist ideology of Rammanohar Lohia.

He was later elected as a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1974, contesting on the ticket of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal from the Baghpat Assembly Constituency and appointed as the party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly.