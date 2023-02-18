J&K Ghaznavi Force, KTF terror outfits: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in two separate notifications today, designated Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, a resident of Punjab, as a terrorist and banned the Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), which aims at reviving terrorism in Punjab, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ministry, in its official notification, stated that Rinda had direct links with various Pakistan-based terror outfits and was also found to be involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition, besides drugs on a large scale.

The ministry said Rinda was wanted in several NIA cases for his alleged involvement in various criminal offences such as murder, attempt to murder, contract killing, robbery and extortion in Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Rinda hails from Punjab and is currently based in Lahore and associated with the banned Babbar Khalsa International. A red corner notice was issued against him by Interpol. Rinda is the 54th individual to be designated as a terrorist by the government.

While banning the JKGF under provisions of the UAPA, the MHA alleged that it had been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, attacks in J&K.