J&K govt announces free public transport for differently-abled persons

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sanctioned free public transport services for differently-abled persons in the Union territory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s office said.

“Fulfilling a key Budget announcement made in March this year, the Government has sanctioned free ridership for differently-abled persons in public transport,” the CMO said in a post on X.

Advertisement

It said the facility will cover Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation services as well as e-Buses operated by Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Advertisement

“Congratulating Transport Minister @satishsharmajnk on the initiative, the Chief Minister said it reflects the Government’s commitment to social justice and marks an important step towards ensuring greater accessibility, ease of travel and inclusive mobility across Jammu and Kashmir,” the post added.

The Abdullah-led government also provided free public transport for women across J&K immediately after coming to power.