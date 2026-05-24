J&K Govt announces vacation for summer zone schools in Jammu region from June 1

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Education minister Sakina Itoo announced this in a post on X.

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"Considering the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence from June 1, 2026, for primary classes and on June 8, 2026, for students in Classes 6th to 12th," the minister said.

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Jammu region has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions over the past several days, with some districts recording exceptionally high temperatures.

Officials said temperatures reached around 45 degrees Celsius in Samba district and 43 degrees Celsius in Jammu, making conditions difficult for residents, particularly school-going children.

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The minister also wished students a safe and enjoyable vacation and urged them to take necessary precautions during the summer break.