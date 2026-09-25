J&K Govt approves 6 free LPG cylinders for Antyodaya families

The announcement was made by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma during the ongoing Assembly session.

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The Minister informed the House that the government had approved the provision of six free cooking gas cylinders every year for AAY beneficiaries as part of its welfare initiatives aimed at supporting economically vulnerable households.

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Officials said the scheme is intended to provide direct relief to the poorest families, ensure access to clean cooking fuel and reinforce the government's commitment to social welfare and social justice.

Soon after the announcement, BJP legislators rose in protest, accusing the National Conference-led government of failing to fulfil its election promise of providing 12 free LPG cylinders annually to households.

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The opposition members alleged that the government was attempting to dilute its poll commitments, leading to noisy scenes and slogan-shouting in the House. Treasury bench members also responded, resulting in heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the BJP was merely reminding the government of the promises it had made to the people during the Assembly elections.

“They have again tried to mislead the people by announcing only six cylinders in the name of AAY beneficiaries,” Sharma said.

He questioned what relief would be provided to other consumers and also referred to the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity.

“Two years ago and even later, the Chief Minister said 200 units of electricity would be provided to AAY families. That promise has not been fulfilled either,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended the government's decision, saying the commitments made in the party manifesto were to be implemented over the five-year tenure of the government.

“We have provided six cylinders. Questions should also be asked of the BJP, which promised statehood restoration on the floor of Parliament and before the Supreme Court. Two years have passed and that promise has not been fulfilled,” he said.

The announcement led to a brief disruption in Assembly proceedings before normal business resumed.