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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K govt clears Rs 6.38 crore project for Sikh religious site Khoo Sahib spring

J&K govt clears Rs 6.38 crore project for Sikh religious site Khoo Sahib spring

The project aims to upgrade essential infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees and visitors while ensuring the preservation of the site’s religious, cultural and historical significance

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File photo
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The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a Rs 6.38 crore project for the development of Khoo Sahib spring, a Sikh religious site, in Pulwama district, an official said on Wednesday.

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In a significant step towards the preservation and development of Jammu and Kashmir’s religious and heritage sites, the J-K government has approved a Rs 6.38 crore project for the development of the revered holy spring of Khoo Sahib at Yarwan, Shadimarg in Pulwama, an official spokesperson said.

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He noted that the project aims to upgrade essential infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees and visitors while ensuring the preservation of the site’s religious, cultural and historical significance.

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The initiative is expected to enhance the overall pilgrim experience and promote the conservation of one of south Kashmir’s prominent spiritual landmarks, he said.

The approval follows the government’s recent sanction of two major heritage conservation projects worth Rs 16.36 crore for the revival and restoration of the historic Jamia Masjid Sharief in Shopian and the revered Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban, the spokesperson stated.

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