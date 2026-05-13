J&K Govt committed to ensure merit-based job opportunities for youth: Sakeena Itoo

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday said that Omar Abdullah- led government is committed to ensuring fair opportunities based on merit and transparency to the youth of the Union territory, as well as merit-based promotions to employees for institutional growth and effective public service delivery.

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The Minister stated this while distributing the appointment orders among 25 contingent paid workers (CPWs) of the School Education Department (SED) regularised as multi-tasking staff (MTS), as well as promotion orders among 14 laboratory assistants promoted as teachers, at SCERT Auditorium Bemina here today.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring fair opportunities based on merit and experience. She stated that nearly 3,000 CPWs have been regularised over the past one half years, reflecting sustained efforts to provide employment security and career advancement.

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Itoo highlighted that employees are the backbone of any institution and their dedication plays a vital role in achieving the larger goal of delivering quality education to students. She emphasised that transparent and merit-based promotions not only recognise the hard work of employees but also motivate them to contribute more effectively towards institutional growth and public service delivery.

She said that several reformative measures are being undertaken to strengthen educational infrastructure, improve learning outcomes and address the genuine concerns of teaching and non-teaching staff.

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Congratulating the employees, she urged them to continue working with sincerity, dedication and a sense of responsibility for the betterment of the education sector and the future of students. She also assured that the government will continue to take necessary initiatives aimed at employee welfare, career progression and institutional development.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani expressed satisfaction over the initiative and observed that several employees had been waiting for more than 25 to 27 years for regularisation.

He stated that the government has initiated a systematic and phased approach to resolve long-pending cases and added that similar orders have been issued in recent months in both Jammu and Srinagar.

He reiterated that the government is prioritising the education and healthcare sectors to ensure improved public service delivery and to meet the legitimate expectations of employees.