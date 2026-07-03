J&K Govt establishes 2 lavender nurseries in Uri

Two lavender nurseries have been established at Uri in Baramulla district by the Agriculture Department to promote medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation and enhance the farmers’ income, officials said.

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The nurseries have been established in the border areas of Trikanjan Boniyar and Sultandakhi in Uri to encourage farmers to adopt medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation as a profitable commercial venture.

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The nursery at Trikanjan Boniyar, spread over nearly 40 kanals, has been equipped with a modern lavender oil extraction and processing unit for producing premium essential oils and perfumes, the officials said.

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They said the Sultandakhi nursery, covering around 10 kanals, will focus on cultivating and distributing quality lavender planting material among local farmers.

Apart from lavender, the farm at Trikanjan is also cultivating several high-value species, including rosemary, Saussurea costus, Bergenia ciliata, Artemisia annua, and Acorus calamus, further expanding opportunities for diversified farming in the region, the officials added.

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Farm expert Sharan Gurdev Singh said the initiative aims to encourage farmers to adopt medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation as a profitable commercial venture.

He said the department is providing technical guidance, quality planting material and continuous support to growers interested in shifting towards high-value crops.

Farm Manager at Trikanjan Boniyar, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, said the establishment of the nurseries and processing facility marks a significant step toward developing Uri into a major hub for medicinal and aromatic plants, with lavender emerging as a promising cash crop capable of strengthening the local agricultural economy.

Local workers involved in maintaining the nurseries said regular upkeep remains essential for healthy crop growth. “We carry out cleaning and maintenance work at least three times a week to ensure proper plant care,” they said.

The initiative is expected to open new livelihood opportunities for farmers and labourers alike while positioning Uri as an emerging centre for lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir. <