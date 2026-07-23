J&K Govt gives approval to two Unity malls at Rs 255 crore

Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved construction of two Unity malls at a cost of Rs 255 crore to provide a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

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“The government has approved the construction of two Unity malls, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, at a cumulative cost of Rs 255 crore,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

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PM Ekta Mall or Unity Mall were announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the promotion and sale of One District-One Product, Geographical Indication (GI) products and other handicrafts from across the country.

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The Chief Minister said the malls would create vibrant commercial spaces for promoting tourism, trade and employment across Kashmir.

“These landmark projects will provide a dedicated platform for local artisans, handloom and handicraft products, GI-tagged goods and regional entrepreneurs, while creating vibrant commercial spaces that will promote tourism, trade and employment across Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.