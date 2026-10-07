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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Govt gives nod to land for mobile towers in remote and border villages

J&K Govt gives nod to land for mobile towers in remote and border villages

Initiative expected to strengthen access to online education, e-governance services and emergency communications

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved provision of land for installation of mobile towers in underserved areas across the Union territory, aimed at strengthening high-speed telecom connectivity in remote and border villages.

Under the initiative, land has been approved for installation of BSNL mobile towers in underserved areas of Uri, Tangmarg, Karnah, Kalakote, Kralpora, Basantgarh, Khour, Latti Marothi, Banihal, Pogal Paristan, Ramsoo and Qila Darhal under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the initiative would help extend reliable connectivity to remote and border communities and ensure that geographical location does not become a barrier to access to digital services and opportunities.

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He said the infrastructure is being developed under the USOF to expand 4G network coverage and achieve telecom saturation in underserved areas.

The initiative is expected to strengthen access to online education, e-governance services and emergency communications, besides improving digital inclusion for residents of rural, remote and border areas, an official spokesperson said.

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The provision of dedicated land for telecom infrastructure is also aimed at facilitating faster deployment of mobile towers in difficult and geographically challenging locations, thereby helping bridge the digital divide across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

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