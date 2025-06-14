J&K Govt has failed to safeguard rights of people, says Mirwaiz

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said the J&K’s elected government has “so far has failed to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people” of the Union Territory.

During his Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Mosque, Mirwaiz said, “We are meeting for the first time after the occasion of Eid. We were not allowed to offer Eid prayers either at Eidgah or at Jama Masjid. Both places were locked down and I was put under house arrest. For the last seven years this action of the rulers has prevented the Muslims of Kashmir from their basic right to practise religious rites,” Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz said he wanted to ask the authorities, especially the L-G, that while he “extends Eid greetings to people and talks about the spirit of Eid and Islam in a very reverent manner, why are the Muslims of Kashmir prevented from offering Eid prayers at Eidgah, or even at the Jama Masjid?.”

“What is the reason? The authorities should spell out their fears and apprehensions if that is what prevents them — or is it to punish Kashmiris?,” he asked.

Mirwaiz said the reality is that “oppressive measures are very much in place and the so-called narrative of normalcy post abrogation of Article 370 is a myth.”

“There is no political or administrative space available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—it is shrinking by the day,” he said.

He also said the elected government “too so far has failed to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“They cannot forever hide behind the excuse that they have limited authority and wait till full statehood is restored. People rightfully have expectations of them to deliver,” Mirwaiz added.