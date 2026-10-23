J&K Govt intensifies winter readiness in snowbound areas

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reviewed winter preparedness across the Union Territory and directed all departments and agencies to ensure coordinated, timely and effective arrangements to minimise public inconvenience during the winter months.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Abdullah stressed the need for close interdepartmental coordination, particularly for snow-clearance operations on roads maintained by different departments and agencies.

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He said clear responsibilities must be assigned among the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Mechanical Engineering Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) authorities and other agencies to ensure the timely restoration of road connectivity during snowfall and inclement weather.

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He directed that nodal officers be designated to coordinate snow clearance operations among the different road-maintaining agencies, ensuring that the work is carried out in a synchronised manner and that no road is left unattended due to a lack of coordination.

He underscored the importance of advance planning, timely deployment of manpower and machinery, and effective monitoring of snow-clearance operations, particularly in areas prone to heavy snowfall and prolonged disruption of connectivity.

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Reviewing the power supply scenario, Abdullah instructed the Power Development Department and distribution companies to strictly adhere to the notified power-curtailment schedules.

While acknowledging that technical faults and other exigencies may occasionally necessitate unscheduled interruptions, he said consumers should be informed about such disruptions in advance wherever possible.

“People should not be left uncertain about the duration or reasons for power interruptions,” he said, adding that field staff must strictly implement approved schedules and refrain from imposing additional power cuts at their own discretion.

Calling for greater accountability, the Chief Minister directed authorities to closely monitor power-supply arrangements and ensure uniform implementation of notified schedules across all areas.

During the meeting, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg and Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal made detailed presentations on winter preparedness plans for their respective divisions.

The presentations covered arrangements for snow clearance, stocking of ration, LPG and other essential commodities in snowbound areas, maintenance of electricity and drinking water supplies, and the availability of healthcare services during periods of heavy snowfall.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring adequate medical facilities and emergency response mechanisms in frequently cut-off areas. Measures include the availability of 4x4 ambulances, helicopter services where required, and tracking of maternity cases that may require emergency medical assistance during prolonged snowfall.

Abdullah stressed the need to identify vulnerable populations in advance and ensure that no patient is deprived of emergency medical care due to adverse weather conditions.

The meeting reviewed preparedness measures for vulnerable regions, including Gurez, Machhil and Karnah in Kashmir, besides parts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Kathua districts in Jammu.

The Chief Minister said uninterrupted availability of essential commodities, healthcare services, electricity and drinking water must be ensured through advance planning, particularly in remote and snowbound areas where movement of people and supplies becomes difficult during winter.

He also directed all departments to maintain close coordination with district administrations and keep contingency plans ready for weather-related emergencies.

Abdullah emphasised the importance of effective communication between field formations and district authorities to ensure that emerging challenges are addressed promptly and efficiently.