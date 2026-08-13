J&K Govt issues guidelines to balance forest conservation, tribal rights

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The government has issued detailed guidelines through a circular by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, directing all concerned departments and authorities to ensure strict compliance with applicable statutory provisions and prescribed procedures.

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The circular mandates that all action related to forest land, encroachment and forest rights shall strictly conform to the Indian Forest Act, 1927 (16 of 1927), as applicable to the UT of J&K, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the rules made thereunder, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and applicable environmental laws, judicial directions and instructions issued by competent authorities from time to time.

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Noting that issues concerning protection of forest areas, forest cover and land, along with the rights of communities traditionally dependent on forests, have repeatedly arisen, the government stressed the need to balance forest conservation with recognition of legitimate forest rights in accordance with applicable statutory provisions.

It has been stated that all action related to forest land, encroachment and forest rights must strictly conform to the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and applicable environmental laws, so that forest conservation is not compromised while legitimate claims of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers are settled under the prescribed statutory framework.

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As part of the decision, the government has directed that wherever occupation of forest land is reported or comes to notice, the concerned Forest authorities shall undertake proper verification of the land status and classification, relevant forest and revenue records, nature and extent of occupation, period of occupation and other relevant facts and evidence concerning the claimant, including the nature and extent of any claim made under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The government has further directed that where occupation is found to be unauthorised and is not covered by a forest right duly recognised under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, or otherwise protected under applicable law, the concerned Forest authorities shall initiate appropriate action for prevention or removal of such occupation strictly in accordance with the Indian Forest Act, 1927, as applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, other applicable laws and the prescribed procedure, with due regard to Section 4(5) of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

“Pending determination of any claim under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the existing forest character and ecological integrity of the area shall be protected. No activity shall be permitted that alters the physical status of the land, causes degradation of forest resources, damages forest growth or otherwise prejudices the protection and conservation of forests,” reads the circular.

The Forest Department shall also extend all necessary assistance and cooperation to the Gram Sabhas, Sub-Divisional Level Committees, District Level Committees and other competent authorities constituted under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in verification and settlement of claims. Claims or proposed activities concerning protected areas or ecologically sensitive areas shall be examined strictly in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, forest and wildlife laws, environmental laws, judicial directions and other statutory requirements.