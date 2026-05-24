J&K Govt orders second inquiry into Jammu demolition drive

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered another inquiry into the demolition of several Gujjar-Bakerwal houses at Raika, Sidhra in Jammu, an issue that sparked a major political controversy in the Union Territory this week.

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Officials said the government has constituted an inquiry committee headed by KAS officer Rajinder Singh Tara, with the Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Jammu and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jammu as members. The panel has been directed to submit its report within a week.

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According to an order issued by Commissioner and Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sheetal Nanda, the committee will examine the report submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), J&K, in light of the ground situation and relevant legal provisions.

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The order stated that the committee would ascertain the factual position at Raika Bandi, Sidhra, after hearing all concerned parties.

This is the second inquiry ordered into the demolition drive. Earlier, the Tribal Affairs Department had constituted a separate panel under senior officer Mumtaz Ali to examine possible violations of tribal rights and provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

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A political storm erupted this week after an anti-encroachment drive led to the demolition of structures allegedly built on government land on the outskirts of Jammu city. The action triggered emotional scenes among locals, many of whom belonged to the Gujjar community.

The controversy intensified after Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Javed Ahmed Rana visited the site and ordered an inquiry into the drive. Rana alleged that the demolitions were carried out in a “clandestine and unilateral” manner by the L-G administration without consulting the elected government or his ministry.