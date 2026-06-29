DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Govt rejects PDP’s charge of backdoor hiring, defends outsourcing policy

J&K Govt rejects PDP’s charge of backdoor hiring, defends outsourcing policy

NC leaders said such 'malpractices' were common during the PDP’s tenure

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, and adviser to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani (R) during a press conference at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

Hitting back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference (NC)-led government on Sunday rejected allegations of backdoor appointments, asserting that the claims were baseless and alleging that such “malpractices” were common during the PDP’s tenure.

Advertisement

Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, along with Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, addressed a press conference following repeated allegations by the PDP regarding alleged backdoor appointments and outsourcing of jobs in government departments.

Advertisement

Wani said that after sustained misinformation was spread against the government, “the Chief Minister asked us to clarify the facts before the people.”

Advertisement

“Since the NC formed the government in 2024, it has adopted the most transparent recruitment process. All jobs are being filled in a transparent manner, unlike previous regimes when allegations of irregularities in recruitment were common,” Wani said. He said the outsourcing of jobs had begun before the NC government assumed office. “We did not start this outsourcing process. We inherited it, just as we inherited the fallout of the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and other party leaders have, over the past several weeks, accused the NC government of making backdoor appointments and promoting outsourcing in government departments.

Advertisement

Wani challenged the opposition to produce evidence of even a single backdoor appointment made by the present government.

Sakina Itoo said outsourcing was only a temporary administrative arrangement and not a substitute for regular recruitment. “Outsourcing is meant only to meet additional workload,” she said.

She said outsourced personnel were not replacing sanctioned posts in government departments. “These are short-term arrangements. Outsourced workers are in addition to the sanctioned strength in any department,” she added.

Javid Dar said multiple regular vacancies from different departments had already been referred to recruitment agencies this year.

Responding to allegations regarding the appointment of one of his relatives in a university, Dar said universities are autonomous institutions with their own recruitment mechanisms. “If my relative becomes an IAS officer, does that mean I helped him secure the job? Such allegations are unfair and should not be made,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts