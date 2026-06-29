J&K Govt rejects PDP’s charge of backdoor hiring, defends outsourcing policy

Hitting back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference (NC)-led government on Sunday rejected allegations of backdoor appointments, asserting that the claims were baseless and alleging that such “malpractices” were common during the PDP’s tenure.

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Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, along with Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, addressed a press conference following repeated allegations by the PDP regarding alleged backdoor appointments and outsourcing of jobs in government departments.

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Wani said that after sustained misinformation was spread against the government, “the Chief Minister asked us to clarify the facts before the people.”

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“Since the NC formed the government in 2024, it has adopted the most transparent recruitment process. All jobs are being filled in a transparent manner, unlike previous regimes when allegations of irregularities in recruitment were common,” Wani said. He said the outsourcing of jobs had begun before the NC government assumed office. “We did not start this outsourcing process. We inherited it, just as we inherited the fallout of the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and other party leaders have, over the past several weeks, accused the NC government of making backdoor appointments and promoting outsourcing in government departments.

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Wani challenged the opposition to produce evidence of even a single backdoor appointment made by the present government.

Sakina Itoo said outsourcing was only a temporary administrative arrangement and not a substitute for regular recruitment. “Outsourcing is meant only to meet additional workload,” she said.

She said outsourced personnel were not replacing sanctioned posts in government departments. “These are short-term arrangements. Outsourced workers are in addition to the sanctioned strength in any department,” she added.

Javid Dar said multiple regular vacancies from different departments had already been referred to recruitment agencies this year.

Responding to allegations regarding the appointment of one of his relatives in a university, Dar said universities are autonomous institutions with their own recruitment mechanisms. “If my relative becomes an IAS officer, does that mean I helped him secure the job? Such allegations are unfair and should not be made,” he said.