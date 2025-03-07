DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Govt to develop Bungus as offbeat tourist destination: CM Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly on Thursday. PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday that the government plans to develop Bungus in north Kashmir as an offbeat tourist destination.

He stated that funds have been allocated for basic tourist facilities, but their utilisation depends on obtaining forest clearance, which is crucial for the area’s planned development.

Responding to a question by MLA Sheikh Khurshed regarding the funds used for Bungus Valley’s development over the past two years, the Chief Minister, who also heads the Tourism Department, informed the Legislative Assembly that Rs 30 lakh has been approved for the 2024-25 financial year, with Rs 24 lakh already released.

During the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session, he highlighted that the entire Bungus Valley falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. As a result, the government has engaged the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara to identify suitable land parcels for development in consultation with the Forest Department.

“Once the land parcels are identified, the necessary permissions and NOCs will be sought through the Parivesh Portal for forest clearance,” he said.

To preserve the ecological balance, the CM emphasised that large-scale construction of hotels and buildings would be avoided.

“Our goal is to develop Bungus as an eco-tourism destination. The focus will be on creating basic recreation facilities, rain shelters, public conveniences, signage, lighting and waste disposal systems for visitors,” he stated.

Additionally, the J&K Tourism Department has initiated the registration of paying guest houses to support the livelihoods of local shepherds, nomads and other residents.

“This initiative will help preserve and promote local culture, traditions and cuisine while providing an immersive travel experience for tourists,” he added. So far, 19 paying guest houses near Bungus Valley have been registered with the Kashmir Tourism Department.

To further promote Bungus as a tourist destination, the government also plans to organise a Bungus Festival, aimed at attracting visitors to this scenic valley.

