J&K Govt to offer 100 public services through WhatsApp

In a major push towards citizen-centric governance, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is set to roll out an AI-powered conversational messaging platform that will allow people to access key government services directly through WhatsApp.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries on Tuesday to review the preparedness of the Information Technology Department for the early launch of the platform.

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The initiative aims to onboard 100 high-footfall government services in its first phase, enabling citizens to apply for essential services, track applications, submit documents, make payments and receive official communications through WhatsApp without downloading separate applications or navigating multiple government portals.

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Reviewing the implementation roadmap for the proposed Multi-Channel Conversational Messaging API Solution, the Chief Secretary said the platform would leverage Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to provide an integrated, multilingual and interactive interface for accessing government services.

Emphasising the need to simplify government-citizen interactions, Dulloo said the initiative would reduce procedural complexities, minimise physical visits to government offices and make essential services accessible to citizens from the comfort of their homes.

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He noted that the platform would particularly benefit people living in rural and remote areas by providing a familiar and user-friendly interface capable of functioning even on low-bandwidth internet connections.

The Chief Secretary directed the IT Department to coordinate closely with line departments for early backend integration of the identified services and ensure seamless service delivery. He also called for performance benchmarking, User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and adequate training of government functionaries to ensure the platform’s smooth and effective rollout.

Commissioner Secretary, IT, Saurabh Bhagat informed the meeting that Jammu and Kashmir currently offers 1,710 e-services through digital platforms such as e-UNNAT, ServicePlus and Revenue Plus. Of these, 100 frequently accessed services have been shortlisted for the first phase to maximise public outreach and ensure immediate benefits to citizens.

The services include issuance of Income, Domicile, Caste, EWS and RBA certificates, besides access to land records such as Fard, Girdawari, Jamabandi and Mutation.

The platform will also integrate Transport Department services, including issuance and renewal of driving licences, vehicle ownership transfers, payment of e-Challans and participation in fancy number e-auctions.

Under the Housing and Urban Development Department, citizens will be able to access services relating to birth and death certificates, building permissions and commercial establishment NOCs through the platform.