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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Govt transfers 49 officers in major administrative reshuffle

J&K Govt transfers 49 officers in major administrative reshuffle

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 08:51 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of 49 officers, including 42 IAS and seven JKAS officers, across various departments and districts of the Union Territory.

Among the key changes, Vikas Kundal, a 2013-batch IAS officer and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has been appointed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He will also hold the additional charge of Additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (JMRDA).

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Ramesh Kumar, who was serving as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. He will additionally hold charge as Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, while continuing as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

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In district-level postings, Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been appointed Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), while Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Rupesh Kumar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba, while Ananth Dwivedi has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur. Dr Devansh Yadav, Commissioner, JMC, who was also holding additional charge as CEO, SPV Jammu City and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

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Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, J&K, with additional charge of Managing Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K. Meanwhile, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been appointed as Chairman, JKSSB.

In other changes, Jatin Kishore has been moved from Ganderbal to become Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, while Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan has been shifted from Budgam as Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

At Ganderbal, Shreya Singhal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, replacing Jatin Kishore. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, replacing Basharat Qayoom who has been transferred as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Charandeep Singh has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

At the Secretariat level, Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, has been assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan of the responsibility. Kabra will continue to hold additional charge of the Estates Department.

Ashish Chandra Verma, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (ACS), Agriculture Production Department.

M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Health and Medical Education Department. However, he will continue with additional responsibilities as Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, besides holding charge of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department.

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