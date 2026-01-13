J&K govt will continue with budget framework initiated last year despite fiscal constraints: CM  

Advertisement

He also dismissed allegations of discrimination with Jammu over the proposed National Law University (NLU), questioning why similar concerns were not raised earlier when premier institutes like the IIT and IIM were established in the region.

Talking to reporters here after chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Jammu district, the chief minister said January and February are not the right time to take big decisions as any allocation made now would lapse in March.

“We have made a review in the meeting. Major decisions will be incorporated in next year's Budget. A significant portion of the funds allotted to the district has already been utilised while we are fixing minor gaps,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah walked nearly half-a-kilometre to the venue of the meeting at the deputy commissioner's office from his official residence at Wazarat Road. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Atal Dhuloo and MLAs of the Jammu district.

“As much help from the central government would be good because the financial position of Jammu and Kashmir is not good. We would continue with last year's budget framework, carry forward ongoing schemes, and introduce some new initiatives,” the chief minister said.

He asked for patience with regard to the budget, saying, “It is not possible that I will stand here and start telling you about the budget.” Asked about allegations of discrimination with Jammu and the BJP's demand for the shifting of the proposed NLU from Kashmir to Jammu, Abdullah said when Jammu got IIT and IIM, what did Kashmir get.

“Then why didn't you talk about equality? Then why didn't you make a controversy that both should not be opened in Jammu? One should be opened in Jammu and one should be opened in Kashmir. Then you people did not feel bad. Now when it comes to the National Law University, you see discrimination. Leave this decision to us. No decision has been taken yet as to where to locate it. Let us take the decision and then we will see,” he said. PTI