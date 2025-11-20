DT
J&K Govt working on creating new job opportunities: CM

J&K Govt working on creating new job opportunities: CM

Omar said government jobs cannot be provided to everyone

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File photo
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said his government is working on creating fresh job opportunities in the union territory, as government jobs cannot be provided to everyone.

The chief minister was speaking at an event after inaugurating a two-day J&K Business and Trade Fair organised by the district administration of Kulgam in collaboration with ‘Mission YUVA’.

The fair aims to promote entrepreneurship and provide a platform for business innovation and growth for businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said.

The government is working to create jobs, but it is not possible to provide government employment to everyone, the chief minister remarked.

“Therefore, it is essential to create self-employment avenues, and schemes like ‘Mission YUVA’ have been devised to fulfil this objective,” he said.

Abdullah emphasised that banks must ensure smooth disbursement of cases under various entrepreneurship schemes and assured budding entrepreneurs of all possible support from the government.

He added that the aim of the scheme is to empower young people to explore innovative ideas, build sustainable businesses, contribute to the region’s economic progress, and evolve into job creators.

Abdullah said trade fairs play a crucial role in strengthening the economy by offering emerging entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their talent, connect with wider markets, and expand their business networks.

During the event, he also visited entrepreneur stalls, business units, and departmental exhibits and interacted with the participants. He also distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries under the scheme.

