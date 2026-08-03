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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K: Gujjar leaders seek strict implementation of Forest Rights Act

J&K: Gujjar leaders seek strict implementation of Forest Rights Act

Urge govt to ensure that members of the nomadic community are not displaced from their traditional habitats

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A shepherd walks with his flock of goats during on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway in Anantnag. ANI
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Leaders of the Gujjar community under the Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to implement the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in “letter and spirit” to ensure that members of the nomadic community are not displaced from their traditional habitats.

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The leaders said all directions issued in the recently released circular must be strictly enforced across every district. They also urged the government to initiate legal action against agencies or individuals attempting to violate or obstruct the rights guaranteed under the Act.

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The government had recently reminded Deputy Commissioners of all districts that no member of a forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest communities should be evicted or removed from forest land under their occupation until the recognition and verification process is completed.

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In a statement, the Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, a prominent organisation representing the community, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmed Rana for issuing the recent circular regarding the FRA.

The Trust said traditional forest dwellers had remained vulnerable for decades, often facing administrative challenges, social hardships and systemic difficulties across the Union Territory.

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The organisation also demanded that all constitutional safeguards provided to the Gujjar-Bakerwal community be protected against any dilution or bureaucratic compromise.

The Trust further called for the permanent settlement and structured rehabilitation of nomadic Gujjar families to ensure stable housing, security and access to civic amenities.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the community due to seasonal migration, the Trust demanded immediate technical and infrastructural upgradation of Mobile Schools with modern facilities to secure the educational future of nomadic children.

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