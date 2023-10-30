J&K has potential to become country’s HR capital, says Lt Governor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 29

Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said J&K had the potential to become the human resource (HR) capital of the country due to its demography.

“In order to convert this potential into reality and create future workforce, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics will play a crucial role,” the L-G noted.

He said skilled workforce would drive the growth of the economy in the future. “Therefore, the skills our workforce possesses should be future-ready,” he said. Sinha was addressing the first convocation of ITI graduates who have cleared the All-India Trade Test, in Srinagar. He highlighted the need to revamp and modernise ITIs and transform the training and infrastructure on a par with global standards. “A quality-driven ITI ecosystem should be strengthened in line with the increasing demand for skilled workforce in J&K,” he said.

