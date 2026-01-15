DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K HC Bar Association demands setting up of national law varsity in Jammu, Ladakh

J&K HC Bar Association demands setting up of national law varsity in Jammu, Ladakh

Emphasises the need for balanced regional representation in higher legal education

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, members address a press conference on Wednesday.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, (JKHCBAJ) on Wednesday demanded the setting up of the National Law University (NLU) in Jammu and Ladakh.

In a press conference, president of the association, Nirmal K Kotwal said that JKHCBAJ has advocated for the establishment of NLUs not just in Kashmir, but also in Jammu and Ladakh, recognising the unique socio-cultural and geographical diversity of J&K.

“Leaving Jammu and Ladakh behind in this prestigious endeavour would perpetuate regional imbalances and deny talented youth from these areas access to world class legal education,” stated Kotwal.

Kotwal, who is a senior advocate, emphasised the need for balanced regional representation in higher legal education and the urgent conduct of long overdue Bar Council elections.

Kotwal welcomed the reported development of setting up National Law University (NLU) at Ompora in Budgam temporarily.

He asserted that to uphold the principles of equity, federalism, and inclusive growth enshrined in the Constitution, the initiative of NLU must extend to both the provinces of J&K, as well as the UT of Ladakh, which was the part of erstwhile state.

The press conference also spotlighted the long pending demand for the conduct of J&K Bar Council elections, “which have been stalled for years despite repeated representations to the concerned authorities and even passing of positive directions by the Apex Court of India in writ petition”.

Kotwal urged the government to look into these aspects and not to politicise the issues.

