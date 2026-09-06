J&K Health Minister asks striking MBBS, BDS interns to trust govt

With MBBS and BDS interns continuing their indefinite strike across government medical colleges and hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday urged the protesting interns to trust the government, saying their demands would be fulfilled.

Itoo also expressed hope that the interns would return to work, stressing that patient care should not suffer because of the ongoing agitation.

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The interns have been on strike for several days across the Union Territory, with opposition parties in the Valley also extending support to their demands.

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Talking to reporters, Itoo said talks with the protesting interns were continuing and described Friday’s meeting as “not a failure”.

“We will not say failure. The doors of conversation are still open for them. Because they are our children and they treat people here,” she said.

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The minister said she had met the interns for more than an hour on Friday and that further discussions would be held. “Yesterday I met them for over an hour. And in the future, we will meet again,” she said.

Itoo said the process concerning the interns’ demands was already underway and asked them to repose faith in the government.

“This file went to the Finance Department. Some clarification came from there. Then we answered some observations. This is already under process,” she said.

The minister said she had personally taken up the matter with the department and initiated the process.

She also appealed to the interns to resume their duties, underlining the importance of patient care. “Treatment of people is very important. I hope they will not be careless in that. As far as their demand is concerned, we will fulfil it,” she said.