J&K highway tunnels set to transform connectivity

Aiming to enhance connectivity and promote regional development in Jammu and Kashmir, two major tunnel projects on National Highway 244, the Sudhmahadev–Dranga tunnel and the Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel have reached the appraisal stage.

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According to officials, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both projects have been completed by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The Sudhmahadev–Dranga tunnel, including its approach roads, will span 12.85 km, while the Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel is planned to be significantly longer at 38.61 km.

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Another important tunnel project is planned at Peer-Ki-Gali along the National Highway 701A in the Shopia–Bafliaz section. The DPR for this tunnel is currently under preparation by Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department, with alignment finalisation underway. The project is expected to be considered in the 2026–27 Annual Plan after DPR completion.

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However, several other proposed routes including the Chanjer–Bonda tunnel, Chaidraman–Warwan tunnel, Padder–Zanskar Road, and Doda–Dessa–Kapran road — do not fall under National Highways and therefore are outside the purview of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Meanwhile, work is steadily progressing on the Batote–Doda–Kishtwar stretch of NH-244. The Batote–Khellani section is already developed as a two-lane road, though efforts are underway to improve alignment through a new greenfield corridor via Chenani–Sudhmahadev–Goha–Khellani. Of the total 38 km stretch (excluding the Sudhmahadev–Dranga tunnel portion), 34 km has been completed, while the remaining 4 km is expected to be finished by October 2026.

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Further ahead, the Khellani–Doda–Kishtwar section, spanning 112.66 km, is being upgraded to a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Out of this, 47.38 km has already been completed, with the remaining portions currently under construction across multiple contract packages.