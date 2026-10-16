JK IAS officer abuse row: CM Omar writes to Chief Secretary

With a senior Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat facing massive backlash after he called a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to JK Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to "ensure" that the woman JKAS officer "faces no retribution”.

2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, is facing criticism in the valley for hurling abuses during the meeting.

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Ranjan, during the meeting, told the woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Beenish Wani, who is currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this... I am your boss.”

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Amid growing demand that action should be taken against him, the ruling party chief spokesman, Tanvir Sadiq, said on Friday that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a serious note of the incident. “The Hon’ble @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah has taken serious note of the matter and written to the Chief Secretary to ensure that the JKAS officer faces no retribution,” he said.

“Accountability must prevail, and no one should be allowed to misuse their position to intimidate or victimise others,” Sadiq said.

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In another post, Sadiq said had J&K “been a full state, Kumar Rajiv Ranjan would have been attached to the GAD pending a formal inquiry into his conduct”. “This is precisely why the fight for the restoration of full statehood is so important, and why those occupying influential positions continue to undermine it,” he said. Currently, under the UT set-up, IAS officers are under the control of JK LG.

Late on Thursday night, the department headed by Ranjan issued a clarification regarding “selectively edited video clips circulating on social media”, originating from a review meeting held on Wednesday. “The department reiterated that mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum are essential in official interactions, and that all officers and officials are expected to maintain due respect towards their seniors while discharging their official duties,” it said.

“It also emphasised that provocative remarks and inappropriate language have no place in professional administrative engagements, which must remain guided by mutual respect, restraint and institutional dignity.” Expressing “regret” over the “developments surrounding the meeting”, the department stated that the “circulation of selectively edited video clips by certain social media handles, without the complete context of the proceedings, was a matter of concern".

“It reiterated that the clips being circulated are unverified and that selective editing of internal administrative discussions may create a misleading impression of the actual proceedings,” it said. The Department further stated that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.