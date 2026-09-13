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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Jal Shakti Minister lays stone for 4.7-km PMGSY road project

J&K Jal Shakti Minister lays stone for 4.7-km PMGSY road project

expected to provide all-weather connectivity to several remote and hilly habitations along the route

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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J&K Minister Javed Ahmad Rana. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the long-pending Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project from L022-KM3RD Sanghiote Road to Hattan Ferozalan, spanning 4.702 km.

The project, which had remained pending for several years, fulfils a long-standing demand of area residents, who had repeatedly sought improved road connectivity to overcome difficulties in accessing essential services and facilities.

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Being executed under the PMGSY, the road is expected to provide all-weather connectivity to several remote and hilly habitations along the route.

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Officials said the project would significantly ease travel for residents and improve access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, markets, government services and other essential amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana said road connectivity was fundamental to balanced and inclusive development, particularly in remote and hilly areas.

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He said better roads not only facilitated transportation but also bridged the gap between rural communities and essential public services, markets and economic opportunities.

“Improved road connectivity is vital for ensuring equitable development and bringing essential services and economic opportunities closer to our remote communities. The long-pending demand of the people of this area has now been addressed, and I am confident that the completion of this project will bring meaningful relief to the residents,” the minister said.

He directed the agencies concerned to ensure the timely execution of the project while strictly adhering to prescribed quality standards and technical specifications.

Rana also stressed the need for effective monitoring to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated timeframe and delivered the intended benefits to the people.

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