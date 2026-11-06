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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K L-G calls for coordinated action to dismantle terror network in prisons

J&K L-G calls for coordinated action to dismantle terror network in prisons

Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level review meeting of the Prisons Department at Lok Bhavan

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review prison security and management protocols across Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu on Thursday. ANI
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for a coordinated mechanism involving the Police, Prisons Department and intelligence agencies to strengthen prison security and prevent the operation of terror networks and radicalisation activities inside jails.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Prisons Department at Lok Bhavan, the L-G stressed the need for robust jail administration and stronger security and management protocols across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by DGP Nalin Prabhat; DGP (Prisons), J&K, Deepak Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG (Coordination), PHQ, SJM Gillani; ADG, CID, MK Sinha; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Govind Jaiswal; Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau, J&K and Ladakh, Pankaj Kumar Thakur; and other senior officers.

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Sinha directed officials to establish a unified coordination mechanism among the Police, Prisons Department and intelligence agencies, with regular review meetings and systematic intelligence sharing to counter terror networks, radicalisation and potential law and order threats.

He also called for surprise inspections of prison premises and surrounding areas, besides forensic examination of seized electronic devices.

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The meeting discussed the establishment of dedicated prison intelligence units in jails, the introduction of biometric systems across all prisons, expansion of telemedicine facilities for inmates and strengthening of human resources in the Prisons Department.

The L-G also reviewed the progress of the upcoming high-security prison at Mahanpur and directed officials to expedite the remaining construction works within the stipulated timelines.

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