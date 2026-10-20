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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K L-G, CM extend greetings to people on Vijayadashmi

J&K L-G, CM extend greetings to people on Vijayadashmi

Urge people to draw inspiration from the spirit of this festival

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Vijayadashmi.

“On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all. The festival of Vijayadashami, celebrated in various parts of the country as Dussehra and Durga Puja, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, truth over untruth and dharma over adharma,” Sinha said in a message.

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He said the life of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram exemplifies these timeless virtues and inspires us to lead a virtuous life.

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“May this Vijayadashami, Dussehra and Durga Puja bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all,” he added.

Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasions of Maha Navami and Dussehra.

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In his message, the chief minister said these festivals embody the timeless values of truth, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil.

He expressed hope that the auspicious occasions would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people and further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister called upon people to draw inspiration from the spirit of these festivals and reaffirm their commitment to mutual respect, unity and peaceful coexistence.

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