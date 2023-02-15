J&K L-G, DGP pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

PTI

Jammu, February 14

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF men, who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019. Their sacrifice can't be forgotten, the L-G tweeted.

The DGP says the nation is indebted to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland.