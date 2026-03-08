J&K L-G inaugurates infrastructure upgradation works at Shiv Khori shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated infrastructure upgradation and beautification works at the holy Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of the JSW Group, and his team for their support in the project. “I see this as a profound act of kindness for humanity’s shared heritage,” he said.

Sinha said that since the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the JSW Group in 2023, the administration had been awaiting the completion of the project. “Shiv Khori’s awakening begins today. We have not only upgraded infrastructure but also strengthened faith itself,” he said, adding that spirituality should remain accessible to every section of society.

The Lt Governor said the upgradation of Shiv Khori Shrine reflects renewed efforts to revive and restore ancient holy shrines. He added that the project fulfils the aspirations of devotees and the long-cherished vision of previous generations.

He said the administration’s efforts to strengthen spiritual tourism include improvements related to the Amarnath Yatra and the initiatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to transform the region into a vibrant spiritual corridor.

Sinha reiterated that his objective is to make Jammu and Kashmir a vibrant spiritual hub of the country. “After five years of sustained efforts, I can say with satisfaction that the dream is no longer distant. Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a genuine spiritual, cultural and social renaissance,” he said, adding that the Union Territory is re-emerging as a centre of knowledge, art, music and philosophy.

Highlighting upcoming facilities for pilgrims visiting the shrine, Sinha said a new helipad is expected to be completed this month and heli-services are likely to begin in April.

“To protect pilgrims from unpredictable weather and shooting stones, a protective track shed will also be completed soon,” he said, adding that an alternative track between Ram Mandir and the shrine will be developed to ease congestion during peak pilgrimage seasons.

The Lieutenant Governor also suggested introducing a sound-and-light show at the shrine to enhance the experience of devotees. He added that the feasibility of a ropeway project could also be explored with collective consensus.

“We are fully committed to creating a thriving ecosystem where local traders, artisans, youth and women can access new opportunities, ensuring prosperity for every family,” he said.