J&K L-G Manoj Sinha attends historic Jhiri Mela

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended historic Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his Samadhi in Jhiri village on Tuesday.

The Lt Governor said the annual fair brings devotees from various states together to share eternal values of truth, compassion and respect to farmers for their priceless contribution to the society. “The simplicity of Baba Jitto, his vision as an enlightened soul, his life’s work as a farmer is an integral part of our spiritual-cultural ethos. His sacrifice for social justice and equality has been so profound that it has influenced many generations across the country,” the L-G said.

He called upon the youth to recognise and internalise the values espoused by Baba Jitto and contribute in building an egalitarian society, free from exploitation and discrimination. Reiterating the resolve of UT Administration towards the socio-economic empowerment of farming community, the L-G said the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ and other farmer-centric reforms introduced by the administration are dedicated to the virtuous ideals of Baba Jitto.

