J&K L-G Manoj Sinha bats for balancing values with science

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the Foundation Day celebrations of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the annual day function of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul.

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The L-G appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Shrine Board to enhance convenience, safety and facilities for devotees. He said these achievements reflected dedication, discipline and the spirit of service—qualities intrinsic to Sanatan culture.

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Addressing students of the Gurukul, Sinha emphasised the importance of curiosity in learning.

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“Curiosity is the first lamp of knowledge. In our tradition, asking questions has never been regarded as a weakness. The Upanishadic tradition is one of dialogue, reflection and experience. Teachers should impart not only knowledge but also values and samskara to students,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of balancing values with science, the L-G said science provided speed while values gave direction, adding that true progress lay in maintaining a balance between the two.

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“The journey of artificial intelligence and spirituality should proceed together. Our objective should be to strengthen our roots through values and give students new wings through science. I am pleased that the Gurukul has included modern subjects, particularly science and computer technology, as part of its educational system,” he said.

The L-G urged the Gurukul and the Shrine Board to make environmental consciousness a way of life. He called for greater emphasis on water and energy conservation, tree plantation and cleanliness, with the institutions serving as living examples of sustainable development.

Sinha proposed three initiatives for the Gurukul: a Values and Science Innovation Centre to facilitate dialogue between Indian knowledge traditions and modern science; a Service and Society Campaign to connect students with communities through activities such as cleanliness drives, digital literacy and environmental protection; and a Future Skills and Ethical Technology initiative to prepare students for emerging technologies with a strong sense of responsibility and ethics.

“I have full confidence that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul will, in the years ahead, emerge as a centre of education where tradition and modernity enrich one another, and where students become aware, sensitive and virtuous citizens. Knowledge is complete only when it is accompanied by compassion, humility and a sense of responsibility towards humanity,” he said.