J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates ‘Shaurya Gatha’ complex in Karnah

In a major boost to border tourism and cultural preservation in the Karnah region of north Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Shaurya Gatha’ Complex at SM Hill.

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Officials described the initiative as a significant milestone in the promotion of battlefield tourism, heritage preservation and border area development.

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According to a statement, the Lieutenant Governor applauded the Northern Command, Chinar Corps and all officers, soldiers, engineers, workers and local residents for completing the prestigious project within a short span of time.

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He said the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation should remain a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian.

“The dedication of our forces and people is the true strength of the nation. The Shaurya Gatha Complex stands as a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. This initiative will create new opportunities for border tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He also highlighted the contrast between development on this side of the Line of Control and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stating that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing an era of peace, progress and prosperity, while PoJK continued to suffer from neglect and misgovernance.

The Lt Governor reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always remain an integral part of India.”

“Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on all fronts of development. There is renewed self-confidence and society is more prosperous and peaceful than ever before,” he said.

He observed that initiatives such as promotion of valour sites under the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan initiative would usher in economic growth and prosperity in the Tangdhar-Karnah region while showcasing its rich defence legacy and culture.

Sinha said seven villages in Tangdhar and Karnah had been included under the Vibrant Village Programme to ensure improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and quality of life.

Highlighting the importance of the Sadhna Tunnel, he said the project would significantly improve connectivity, security and economic activity in the region by providing all-weather access and facilitating trade, education, healthcare and disaster response.

The L-G also praised the Army for its contribution to the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir campaign. “Tangdhar remains a strategic location where our neighbour persistently attempts to escalate narco-smuggling activities. The development of an airport-like facility by the Army in the region will serve as a critical asset in our mission against drug smuggling,” he said.