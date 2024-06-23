J&K L-G Manoj Sinha performs Pratham Puja to mark ceremonial start of Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha performed the “Pratham Puja” to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, through video-conferencing today. The yatra will formally begin on June 29.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; senior officials of the SASB, Army and Lt Governor’s Secretariat also attended the puja, the government spokesman said. Interacting with mediapersons, Sinha highlighted the efforts of the administration and the shrine board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall yatra experience for devotees.

Holy start: The Pratham Puja being performed at the Amarnath shrine to mark the ceremonial commencement of the pilgrimage. ANI, Tribune Photo

“Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and departments concerned are committed to providing better facilities and services for the pilgrims. There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible step to ensure that the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” Sinha added.

He urged all enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from various parts of the country and abroad. “It has been an ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this yatra, irrespective of their religion,” Sinha added.

This year, the annual Amarnath Yatra will start from June 29, simultaneously from both routes, the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, at the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha launched various Swachh initiatives of the Directorate of Rural Sanitation for the yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha, according to the government spokesman, commended the directorate of rural sanitation. He said, “The new logo, Swachh Yatra Anthem, website and the mobile application will greatly benefit our objective of zero-waste pilgrimage.”

Sinha highlighted the integrated strategy of the administration and the Amarnathji Shrine Board aimed at zero-waste, clean and efficient sanitation system and complete protection of natural resources and environment, the spokesman added.

“J&K is at the forefront of promoting sustainable tourism. For this yatra, we have worked out a solution through fusion of technology and human resources,” Sinha added. “He also lauded the initiatives aimed at creating awareness among the pilgrims and various stakeholders.

