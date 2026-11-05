J&K L-G sets 6-month deadline for universities to implement ‘Design your degree’

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday set a six-month deadline for universities across Jammu and Kashmir to implement the ‘Design Your Degree’ programme, aimed at reforming higher education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Emphasising the need for greater collaboration among institutions, he called for sharing academic credits, research laboratories and other resources to strengthen the higher education ecosystem.

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The Lieutenant Governor was chairing a high-level meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council (JKHEC) at Lok Bhavan.

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“Transforming higher education in Jammu and Kashmir into a comprehensive, holistic and visionary system is a shared responsibility. The time has now come to translate Higher Education Council initiatives into tangible achievements, while ensuring that every student benefits from outcome-oriented asset utilisation,” Sinha said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; Minister for School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti Shamim Firdous; Vice-Chairman of the J&K Higher Education Council Prof Dinesh Singh; Acting Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal; Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Ram Niwas Sharma; and vice-chancellors of various universities.

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The Council deliberated on a forward-looking roadmap for higher education, focusing on academic excellence, research and innovation, and aligning institutions with emerging opportunities and future challenges.

The key agenda items included sharing of academic credits and resources, and restructuring undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in accordance with the ‘Design Your Degree’ framework and NEP 2020.

The meeting also discussed modalities for setting up a task force to integrate artificial intelligence, including machine learning and deep learning, as well as data science into undergraduate and postgraduate curricula.

Stressing the importance of stronger inter-university collaboration, Sinha said successful implementation of the reforms would require deep-rooted institutional changes and a robust long-term strategy.

He also called for integrating artificial intelligence and modern technologies into academic programmes, with a focus on emerging frontier technologies. He emphasised that the programmes should also reflect local languages, culture and regional needs.

Prof Dinesh Singh called for policy directives to align undergraduate and postgraduate curricula with the ‘Design Your Degree’ framework.

Vice-chancellors and Council members shared their suggestions for advancing the programme and implementing NEP 2020 reforms.

The Council also reviewed the progress of ongoing higher education initiatives, including Engineering Kitchens and entrepreneurship programmes, besides examining budgetary allocations and reforms in the fund allocation mechanism.