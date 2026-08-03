J&K: L-G Sinha asks youth to stay away from drugs, support ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ at a UT-level event organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and SKUAST-Kashmir.

Advertisement

The 100-week mega campaign was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a nationwide resolve to secure India’s future by empowering its youth and eliminating the menace of drugs.

Advertisement

Addressing the youth of J&K, the L-G emphasised that India’s greatest strength lies in its young population, with nearly 65 per cent of its citizens below the age of 35. He also highlighted that 37 crore youth in the 15–29 age group are eager to contribute to nation-building.

Advertisement

“The campaign seeks to energise this demographic, guiding them towards healthy lifestyles and active participation in nation-building. Our youth must emerge like a cloud of energy and spread across the horizon of development,” he said.

The L-G said the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, launched by the Prime Minister in 2020, is not merely a government programme but a social movement against the menace of drugs. Its objective is to instil the values of self-discipline, positive thinking and strong determination among citizens. He noted that over one crore youth are participating in the campaign at nearly 10,000 locations across the country, reflecting society’s collective responsibility to protect young people from drug abuse.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that the initiative would become a milestone in eliminating the drug menace from society.

Congratulating the youth of J&K, the L-G praised their active participation in the 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’, conducted from April 11 to July 20. The campaign, he said, has become a model of success for the entire country.

“The combined efforts of the administration, police, social organisations, educational institutions, religious leaders and citizens proved that even the biggest challenges can be overcome when society unites for a common cause,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the achievements of the ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign, the L-G said around 2,300 FIRs had been registered, 2,600 persons arrested and nearly 1,500 kg of narcotics seized. More than 331 properties worth around Rs 200 crore belonging to narco-terrorists and drug smugglers have been attached. Besides, over 370 driving licences and 750 vehicle registrations have been cancelled, while recommendations have been made to cancel nearly 3,000 Aadhaar cards. These actions, he said, reflect the government’s unwavering resolve against the drug network threatening the future of the youth.

He urged families, teachers and youth organisations to play a proactive role in guiding young people away from drugs.