J&K L-G: United efforts needed to eliminate narco-terrorism

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said collective efforts would eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighboring country, referring to Pakistan.

Flagging off a marathon organised by Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Dogra Kranti Dal and Kashmir Road Safety Foundation at Balidan Stambh (War Memorial) here, the L-G said, “The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against drug abuse. I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighboring country and lead the way for realising the goals of building a drug-free J&K.”

The event was organised to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast. Sinha also hosted a special event to celebrate the programme at the Raj Bhawan here, terming it as a historic moment as hundreds of eminent personalities came together to listen to Modi’s “wisdom and vision that is guiding India’s developmental journey”.

The marathon was one of the 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the UT to celebrate Modi’s monthly radio broadcast.

Speaking at the Raj Bhawan later, Sinha said ‘Mann ki Baat’ is the voice of 140 crore countrymen. “It echoes their aspirations, dreams, challenges, success, failure, resolve and the new beginning. (With PTI inputs)

