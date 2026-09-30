J&K legislators slam bureaucrats over objections to statehood resolution

The controversy stems from revelations made by Abdullah on Monday that the Union Territory's Law Secretary had sent an opinion to the Assembly Secretariat recommending that the statehood resolution be disallowed, allegedly without the Chief Minister's knowledge despite his holding the Law portfolio. He also said he was unaware of a separate communication sent by the Chief Secretary regarding the resolution.

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Raising the issue in the House, Congress MLA Nizam Uddin Bhat questioned how bureaucrats could challenge the authority of the legislature. "This amounts to questioning the prestige, dignity and powers of the House," Bhat said, describing the development as "absolutely unconstitutional."

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National Conference MLA Sajjad Shafi of Uri said the Chief Secretary had no authority to interfere in the legislative process. "The Chief Secretary is nobody to write such a letter. He is a senior bureaucrat and cannot dictate which resolution should be brought before the House and which should not. It is for the legislators to decide," Shafi said.

Defending the government's move, he added, "The NC has done nothing wrong. We have clearly stated that this resolution is in addition to the earlier resolution."

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People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para also criticised the objections raised by officials, saying the legislature alone has the authority to deliberate upon resolutions.

"The Chief Minister is also the Law Minister and any MLA is entitled to move a resolution. Officers cannot dictate terms to the legislature," Parra said.

"Officials cannot question a resolution moved either by the government or by an individual MLA. The legislature has the authority to move and debate resolutions, and no official exercises control over that process. Dozens of resolutions are brought before the House and discussed regularly," he added.

People's Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone termed the episode a serious affront to the elected institution. "This is a disdainful act against the elected Assembly by the Chief Secretary. Who is he to write such a letter? Is he bigger than the people of Jammu and Kashmir?" Lone said.

"Whatever erosion the Assembly may have witnessed over time, it still represents the collective will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That mandate cannot be superseded by anyone, let alone a bureaucrat," he added.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed echoed similar concerns, describing the developments as an encroachment on democratic principles.

"When unelected bureaucrats start dictating what an elected Assembly can debate, it is nothing short of an assault on the very foundations of democracy," Khursheed said.

"An elected Assembly must never function under the shadow or veto of the bureaucracy," he added.

The BJP, however, defended the objections raised by officials and maintained that the statehood resolution itself was unconstitutional.

"Governance runs according to rules and laws. If a resolution can be introduced within the framework of law, it should be. But when the Law Secretary says it cannot be introduced, everyone is bound by the law," BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said.

"That is why we maintain that the resolution was totally unconstitutional," he added.