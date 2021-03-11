J&K LG launches key works in education sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 10

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha inaugurated multiple initiatives related to education sector in Srinagar on Wednesday. He launched 119 projects, including 84 school buildings and other allied infrastructure projects, laid foundation stones of sports facilities in 100 schools, two residential schools for tribal students in Rajouri and Shopian and rolled out NIELIT courses for Class VI-XII.

The LG also launched a mentorship programme and TALAASH app for mainstreaming of 93,508 identified out-of-school children, besides laying the stones for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs, 250 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions, and 188 model kindergartens along with 1935 pre-primary sections. Sinha said these would strengthen the early childhood care and education besides skilling ecosystem.

A pact was signed between Samagra Shiksha J&K and HCL for the TECHBEE programme for students.