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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K LG performs 'Pratham Puja' to mark ceremonial start of Amarnath Yatra

J&K LG performs 'Pratham Puja' to mark ceremonial start of Amarnath Yatra

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will formally commence on July 3 via two traditional routes, ‘the Pahalgam axis in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district’

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performs Pratham Puja at the Holy Cave Shrine of Amarnath Temple, in Anantnag on Monday. (Lok Bhavan/ANI photo)
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday performed 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine of Amarnath, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage beginning July 3.

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Sinha sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health and well-being of all, an official statement said.

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He also urged the devotees of Baba Barfani to join the pilgrimage in great numbers and experience the spiritual journey.

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Sinha said the administration, the Amarnath shrine board, Army, police, security forces, local communities, service providers and volunteers are working in complete synergy to ensure a safe, hassle-free and a memorable pilgrimage for devotees.

With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities and invaluable support of people, the authorities are fully prepared to welcome the devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey, he said.

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The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organises the 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine on Jyeshtha Purnima annually.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will formally commence on July 3 via two traditional routes “ the Pahalgam axis in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will culminate on August 28 on Raksha Bandhan.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DG (coordination) S J M Gillani, SASB CEO Mandeep Bhandari and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg accompanied Sinha to the cave shrine.

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