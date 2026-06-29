J&K LG performs 'Pratham Puja' to mark ceremonial start of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday performed 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine of Amarnath, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage beginning July 3.

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Sinha sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health and well-being of all, an official statement said.

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He also urged the devotees of Baba Barfani to join the pilgrimage in great numbers and experience the spiritual journey.

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Sinha said the administration, the Amarnath shrine board, Army, police, security forces, local communities, service providers and volunteers are working in complete synergy to ensure a safe, hassle-free and a memorable pilgrimage for devotees.

With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities and invaluable support of people, the authorities are fully prepared to welcome the devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey, he said.

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The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organises the 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine on Jyeshtha Purnima annually.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will formally commence on July 3 via two traditional routes “ the Pahalgam axis in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will culminate on August 28 on Raksha Bandhan.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DG (coordination) S J M Gillani, SASB CEO Mandeep Bhandari and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg accompanied Sinha to the cave shrine.