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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe into warehouse fire amid delay allegations

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe into warehouse fire amid delay allegations

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:02 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. ANI
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Amid allegations of a delayed response and a political slugfest over the fire at the warehouse market near Bikram Chowk on Diwali, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe any lapses and fix responsibility for the incident.

Traders at the warehouse, where at least 10 shops were damaged in the fire, have alleged that the blaze could have been doused easily had the Fire and Emergency Services responded in time. The department, however, has already maintained that it dispatched fire tenders without delay.

The committee constituted by the LG comprises Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal.

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An official statement read: “The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has formed an inquiry committee comprising Inspector General, Jammu, Tejinder Singh, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire incident at the Warehouse, Nehru Market, on November 8.”

The committee has been directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility and submit its report within 15 days, the statement added.

Warehouse-Nehru Market Federation president Deepak Gupta had earlier alleged: “We are clearly stating that timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services Department could have prevented the extent of the damage. We demand strict action against officials whose negligence contributed to the incident. However, the entire administration cannot be held responsible.”

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Clarifying its stand, the Fire and Emergency Services Department stated that the fire at the warehouse was reported at 9.18 pm on November 8 and that the affected premises contained grocery and ration items, including cooking oil and ghee.

“A total of 18 fire tenders from different fire stations and strategically deployed locations were mobilised. Fire tenders stationed at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar and Gangyal were also pressed into service. CCTV footage installed at Asian Hotel Crossing shows fire tenders proceeding towards the site at 9.38 pm,” the department stated, adding that the fire was brought under control within approximately one-and-a-half hours, after which cooling operations were undertaken to ensure there was no further spread or recurrence.

Several political leaders from the BJP, National Conference (NC) and Congress faced the anger of traders when they visited the market. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also got into an argument during his visit to the warehouse market.

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Amid pressure from traders, a group of BJP leaders, including MLAs and an MP from Jammu, also met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, demanding compensation for traders affected at the warehouse market and Shiv Market, where a similar incident took place on October 25.

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