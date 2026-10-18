J&K Mahila Congress stages protest over IAS officer row, CEC allegations

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a protest, raising issues related to justice, women’s dignity, institutional accountability and electoral integrity.

According to a party statement, the protest focused on the reported incident involving JKAS officer Binesh Wani and an IAS officer, the demand for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case, and allegations of electoral irregularities and vote theft.

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The protesters voiced concern over the alleged misbehaviour with JKAS officer Binesh Wani by an IAS officer and demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter. They also sought appropriate action in accordance with the law, emphasising the need to uphold the dignity and respect of public servants.

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The Mahila Congress workers also demanded action against those involved in the killing of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old employee at a resort in Uttarakhand, who was murdered in 2022. Bhandari’s parents held a sit-in protest at India Gate in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding justice.

Another key issue raised during the protest was the demand for accountability regarding allegations of vote theft and electoral irregularities. The demonstrators called for transparency and safeguards to protect democratic processes.

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Addressing the gathering, J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress president Shameema Raina underscored the importance of justice, women’s safety, institutional accountability and the protection of democratic values.

She said every citizen deserved dignity, every victim deserved justice, and all allegations concerning public institutions should be examined fairly, impartially and transparently.