DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Mass Movement quits Hurriyat, affirms unity with India

J&K Mass Movement quits Hurriyat, affirms unity with India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has severed its ties with the separatist outfit All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). With this, the total number of groups distancing themselves from the Hurriyat has...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:55 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has severed its ties with the separatist outfit All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). With this, the total number of groups distancing themselves from the Hurriyat has risen to 12.

The APHC, formed in 1993, was a conglomerate of 26 political, religious, and social organisations that advocated separatism and considered Kashmir asis a separate entity.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Amit Shah stated: "Under the Modi government, the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move. Till now as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India."

Advertisement

The announcement comes just two days after three other Hurriyat-linked groups—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front—also declared their dissociation from the separatist front on April 9.

The move follows Home Minister Shah’s recent visit to Srinagar, where he chaired a high-level review meeting on security and developmental affairs at Raj Bhawan, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Advertisement

The decision comes amid an intensified crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on individuals linked to separatist activities. Several raids have been conducted across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

The latest development follows a series of similar announcements over the past two weeks. On March 25, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) declared their exit from separatism. Two days later, Tehreeq-i-Isteqlal and Tehreek-i-Istiqamat also cut ties with Hurriyat.

The APHC, originally established during the peak of the Kashmir insurgency on March 9, 1993, aimed to provide a unified platform for separatist voices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper