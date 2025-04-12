J&K Mass Movement quits Hurriyat, affirms unity with India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has severed its ties with the separatist outfit All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). With this, the total number of groups distancing themselves from the Hurriyat has risen to 12.

The APHC, formed in 1993, was a conglomerate of 26 political, religious, and social organisations that advocated separatism and considered Kashmir asis a separate entity.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Amit Shah stated: "Under the Modi government, the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move. Till now as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India."

The announcement comes just two days after three other Hurriyat-linked groups—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front—also declared their dissociation from the separatist front on April 9.

The move follows Home Minister Shah’s recent visit to Srinagar, where he chaired a high-level review meeting on security and developmental affairs at Raj Bhawan, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The decision comes amid an intensified crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on individuals linked to separatist activities. Several raids have been conducted across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

The latest development follows a series of similar announcements over the past two weeks. On March 25, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) declared their exit from separatism. Two days later, Tehreeq-i-Isteqlal and Tehreek-i-Istiqamat also cut ties with Hurriyat.

The APHC, originally established during the peak of the Kashmir insurgency on March 9, 1993, aimed to provide a unified platform for separatist voices.