J&K: MBBS, BDS interns go on 48-hour hunger strike over stipend demand

As medical interns intensified their agitation by launching a 48-hour hunger strike to press for an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the issue should not have reached this stage and expressed hope for an early resolution.

MBBS and BDS interns across Jammu and Kashmir have been on strike for several days, demanding a revision of their stipend, which they say has remained unchanged for nearly seven years.

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On Monday, the protesting interns began a two-day hunger strike as part of their ongoing agitation.

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Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar described the situation as “unfortunate” and said the matter should have been resolved earlier.

“This is a matter concerning the Health Department. Until the department takes a decision, no other department can do anything. Health Minister Sakina Itoo has spoken to them and, as far as I know, they have been given assurances. I would like this matter to be resolved as soon as possible. It is not in anyone’s interest for it to continue,” he said.

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The Chief Minister said the ongoing protest was affecting both the interns’ work and training.

“Their work is suffering and their internship is suffering. We do not want our children to go through this. The Health Department will first have to take a decision and thereafter the rest of the government will act accordingly,” he added.

The interns said the existing stipend works out to around Rs 400 per day and is significantly lower than what is paid to medical interns in several other states.

Last week, Health Minister Sakina Itoo appealed to the protesting interns to trust the government, assuring them that their demands would be addressed. She also urged them to resume their duties, stressing that patient care should not be affected by the agitation.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that college authorities were pressuring protesting interns to withdraw the agitation.

In a post on X, the PDP claimed that authorities were threatening action against the interns and contacting their parents to discourage participation in the protest.

“Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Threatening families is unacceptable,” the party said while urging the Chief Minister to intervene and initiate direct dialogue with the interns.