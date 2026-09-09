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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K medical interns call off strike after minister promises resolution within 30 days

J&K medical interns call off strike after minister promises resolution within 30 days

Decision follows talks with Health Minister Sakina Itoo

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Intern doctors protest for an increase in their monthly stipend at Government Medical College in Srinagar on Tuesday. ANI PHOTO
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Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called off their strike after the government assured them that their demand for stipend enhancement would be resolved within 30 days.

The decision followed a meeting chaired by Health Minister Sakina Itoo and attended by a delegation of medical interns and senior officials.

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According to the record note issued after the meeting, it was observed that the issue needed to be brought to a logical conclusion without avoidable delay so that the interns’ academic and professional responsibilities are not affected and patient care remains uninterrupted.

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“After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the matter shall be finalised within a period of 30 days on the basis of the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee and keeping in view the legitimate interests and concerns of the medical interns,” the note said.

It added that the interns agreed to call off their strike and resume duties immediately in the larger interest of patient care as well as their academic and professional commitments.

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The development came hours after medical colleges in Kashmir began issuing show-cause notices to interns participating in the ongoing agitation, warning them of disciplinary action for abstaining from duties.

MBBS and BDS interns across Jammu and Kashmir had been protesting for several days, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The interns maintain that the stipend has remained unchanged for nearly seven years.

The agitation intensified on Monday when the interns launched a 48-hour hunger strike in support of their demand.

Amid the strike, authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College, Bemina, served notices to interns, directing them to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

A similar notice was issued by Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, to two interns. The college alleged that the interns had remained absent from assigned duties for the past week, adversely affecting patient care and emergency services.

The notice warned that their conduct could attract disciplinary action under National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations and directed them to submit an explanation within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, MBBS interns of GMC Anantnag condemned the issuance of show-cause notices to two student representatives, saying they would continue to pursue their demand peacefully and democratically.

“We stand united, and our demand for justice, dignity and a fair stipend will continue peacefully and democratically,” the interns said in a statement.

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