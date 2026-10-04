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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K medical interns warn of indefinite hunger strike from October 10

J&K medical interns warn of indefinite hunger strike from October 10

Are seeking a hike in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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MBBS and BDS interns of Government Medical College hold placards during a protest in Jammu. FILE
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Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir have threatened to resume their agitation and begin an indefinite hunger strike from October 10 if the government fails to fulfil its commitment to enhance their stipend by October 9.

“We remain hopeful that by October 9, the Government of J&K will honour its written assurance and fulfil its commitment to the long-pending stipend hike for MBBS and BDS medical interns,” Mohammad Akib Javid, one of the intern representatives, said in a post on X.

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Javid said interns had been pursuing the demand through peaceful and democratic means for several months and hoped the government would act within the agreed timeline.

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“We sincerely hope that the Government will take the necessary steps within the committed timeline and that the long-awaited stipend enhancement will finally be implemented,” he said.

However, he warned that if the government fails to honour its written assurance by October 9, medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir would launch an indefinite hunger strike from October 10.

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“We do not want confrontation. We want a written order, implementation and justice for medical interns who are working day and night in our hospitals and serving patients,” Javid added.

MBBS and BDS interns across the Union Territory had staged protests last month, demanding that their monthly stipend be raised from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The interns argue that the stipend has remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite rising workloads and living expenses.

The agitation had intensified during the protest when interns observed a 48-hour hunger strike in support of their demand for a stipend revision.

The strike was suspended following a meeting chaired by Health Minister Sakina Itoo, which was attended by a delegation of medical interns and senior health department officials.

According to the official record note of the meeting, the issue should be brought to a logical conclusion without avoidable delay to ensure that interns’ academic and professional responsibilities are not affected and patient care remains uninterrupted.

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