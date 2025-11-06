J&K Minister highlights govt initiatives ahead of Nagrota bypoll

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma on Wednesday said that successive National Conference (NC) governments have undertaken several pro-people initiatives that have significantly improved the lives of residents across the Union Territory.

Citing measures such as the enhancement of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration quota, free transport for women, and substantial improvements in road, rail, health, and education infrastructure in Nagrota during successive NC-led governments, Sharma said these initiatives have “brought tangible benefits to the common people.”

Sharma was campaigning for the party’s candidate from Nagrota, Shamim Begum, ahead of the bypolls scheduled to be held in the constituency on November 11.

Addressing a series of public gatherings, Sharma also welcomed the restoration of the Darbar Move, stating that the decision would help revive trade and commerce in Jammu and bring much-needed economic relief to local traders.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to its manifesto, he said, “A number of pro-people initiatives have already been taken, and many more are in the pipeline.”

Speaking at the events, Shamim Begum highlighted the National Conference’s legacy of fostering communal harmony, asserting that “the NC has always stood for Hindu-Muslim unity and upheld the spirit of unity in diversity.”

Expressing gratitude for the people’s support, Begum assured that, if elected, she would prioritise strengthening sports infrastructure, improving civic amenities and expediting pending development projects in Nagrota.