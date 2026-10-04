J&K Minister inaugurates social welfare facilities worth Rs 11.27 cr in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Social Welfare, Education, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo on Saturday inaugurated four newly constructed Social Welfare Department buildings at Nanil in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, dedicated to an old age home and PLASH and PAREESH facilities.

Director Social Welfare, Mohammad Akbar Khan, briefed the Minister about the infrastructure developed at the site. He said the four buildings had been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.27 crore, while an additional Rs 1.10 crore had been earmarked for allied infrastructure, including roads, parks and other essential amenities.

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Addressing the gathering, Sakeena said the government remains committed to the welfare and empowerment of people, particularly those facing social and economic vulnerabilities.

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She stressed the need to strengthen grassroots-level infrastructure and welfare services to ensure that government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

Highlighting developmental initiatives undertaken in Anantnag district, the Minister said the newly inaugurated facilities would provide care, shelter and support to vulnerable sections of society.

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Explaining the purpose of the facilities, she said the PLASH centre is aimed at providing care and support to orphaned children who have lost their parents and lack adequate means of livelihood, while the old age home is intended for destitute elderly persons without family support.

Sakeena noted that the Social Welfare Department plays a crucial role in extending support and protection to people facing social insecurity, disabilities and other vulnerabilities. She emphasised that such institutions should offer not only shelter but also a safe, dignified and supportive environment.

The Minister also assured children residing at the PLASH facility that their pending demands, including a gymnasium, recreational park, improved road connectivity and an ambulance facility, would be addressed on priority.