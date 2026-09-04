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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Minister Javed Rana reviews measures to curb pollution in Dal Lake

J&K Minister Javed Rana reviews measures to curb pollution in Dal Lake

Rana stresses the need for both immediate interventions and long-term measures to address various sources of pollution

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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An aerial view of the houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar. ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Thursday chaired a meeting to review pollution concerns in Dal Lake and assess measures being undertaken for its protection, conservation and restoration.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman, J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA); Chief Engineer, PHE/I&FC Kashmir; Chief Engineer, UEED Kashmir; Regional Director, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir; and Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic Circle, Srinagar.

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A spokesman said the Minister emphasised that protecting Dal Lake was a shared responsibility of all concerned agencies as well as the public. He directed the authorities to adopt a coordinated and sustained approach to control pollution and safeguard the ecological health of the lake.

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Rana stressed the need for both immediate interventions and long-term measures to address various sources of pollution.

“Dal Lake is an invaluable ecological, cultural and tourism asset of Kashmir. Its protection is a shared responsibility, and all concerned agencies must work together to control pollution and ensure its long-term conservation and restoration,” Rana said.

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He said Dal Lake was one of Kashmir’s most iconic water bodies and a major attraction for tourists visiting the Valley. It also has significant ecological importance, supporting aquatic biodiversity and fish species.

The Minister underscored the need to preserve the lake’s natural ecosystem and ensure that increasing human activity does not adversely affect its ecological balance.

During the meeting, officers briefed the Minister that sewage water was being properly treated through existing arrangements before being discharged into Dal Lake.

They further informed him that, under AMRUT, a 30 MLD sewage treatment plant was currently under construction and was expected to be completed within the next two years. The facility, they said, would further strengthen wastewater treatment and help reduce pollution pressure on the lake.

The meeting also reviewed various short-term measures being undertaken by the authorities, including regular removal of encroachments, daily collection and removal of waste, deweeding operations and conversion of aquatic weeds into bio-fertilisers.

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